221 test positive for Covid as 365 recover

221 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing to 97, 954 the total number of positive cases in the country.

Out of the new cases 201 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

There are 156 males and 65 females with the youngest being a four year old child while the oldest is 85 years.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, there are 627 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2, 191 on Home Based Isolation and care.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



32 patients are Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplementary oxygen while one other is on observation.

10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards, there is no patient in High Dependency Unit.

The number of fatalities have risen to 1,703 after one patient succumbed from the disease.

365 patients have recovered from the disease, 364 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 11 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 80, 671.