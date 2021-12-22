EXTERNAL/INTERNAL JOB ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation is a State Corporation established under the KBC Act (Cap. 221) and operating under the Ministry of ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs. The Corporation is committed to excellence in broadcast services to our audience, customers and the public. Its aim is to inform, educate and entertain the public through Radio services, Television services and other Digital Media platforms.

The Corporation wishes to fill the following vacant positions with dynamic, self-driven and results-oriented professionals to achieve its Corporate objectives.

RE: TD/01/12/2021: TRAINEE GRADUATE ENGINEER SS BA 1 (4 POSTS)

Specific term (3 years)

The Role:

The job holder is responsible for assisting in setting up, installing and monitoring of equipment during radio and television programs transmissions.

Key Responsibilities

Assisting in setting up, operating, and maintaining radio and television broadcast equipment

Reporting problems and take in equipment for repairs

Cleaning and storing equipment

Assisting in alignment of antennae with dishes to ensure clearest signal for broadcast transmission

Participating in designing and modifying equipment according to specifications

Ensuring signal is functioning properly before scheduled program

Participating in preparation of reports on content concerning future programming events.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Electrical &Electronic Engineering, Telecommunication and Information Engineering or any other related field from a recognized institution with five (5) years working experience

Proficiency in IT skills

Interested candidates who meet the above criteria must submit a detailed updated CV; copies of relevant certificates/testimonials; application/cover letter demonstrating how they qualify for the relevant position and names/contact information for three (3) referees.

Applications addressed to the undersigned must be received on or before 5th January 2022. Only shortlisted candidates will be notified.

MANAGING DIRECTOR

KENYA BROADCASTING CORPORATION

P.O. BOX 30456-00100

NAIROBI.

‘’KBC is an equal opportunity employer. Women, Persons with Disabilities and the Marginalized are encouraged to apply’’.