216 golfers set for the semi-final round of Johnnie Walker series

Over 200 golfers are set to take part in the semi-final round of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series dubbed the ‘Eagles Round’ that is set to be played at Muthaiga Golf Club this Friday.

The participating golfers are teams of fours who finished in the top three overall positions during the Series’ qualifier legs that were held across 18 golf clubs in the country. They will tee off starting at 06:30hrs.

The golfers will compete in the tournament’s four-ball stableford format where they will be aiming to make the cut to play at the Grand Finale that will be played at the Karen Country Club on May 20th where a fully-paid trip to the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland awaits the winning team.

25 teams will earn a slot at the final round.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, EABL’s Spirits Marketing Manager Josephine Katambo recounted the journey the tornament had undergone this season.

“We are very proud of the journey we have come so far with this series since it started in November last year. That we are in the Semi-Final round now is evidence of the great progress we have made and we are delighted that we have been able to achieve the objectives that we set out to achieve when we started. We have traversed the country taking golf to the people and giving them an opportunity to compete and hone their skills all being part of our continued efforts to support and improve the sport of golf in the country.

The Eagles Round comes on the back of the seventeenth and eighteenth legs of the Series which were held last weekend at Royal Nairobi Golf Club and Nyanza Club. At Royal, the team of Morris Njue, Victor Kidiwa, Paul Ichangi, and Josiah Kogo emerged winners.

At the Nyanza Club, Griffins Owino led his team composed of Julius Omollo, David Omollo, and Elizabeth Akinyi to carding 101 points to claim the top spot.