2,216 test positive for Covid-19 as three succumb

2,216 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 8,669 tested in the last 24 hours bringing total confirmed positive cases to 304,350.

The positivity rate is now at 25.6% with cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,065,623.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases, 1,984 are Kenyans while 232

are foreigners.

1,124 are males and 1,092 are females with the youngest being a two-month-old child while the oldest is 105 years.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of January 2022. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,404.

775 patients have recovered from the disease, 578 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 197 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 259,308 of whom 209,648 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 49,660 are from various health facilities countrywide.