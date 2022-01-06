The national sevens team Head Coach Innocent Simiyu has included four players from the national 15’s team, Kenya Simbas, in his training squad ahead of Spanish legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series.

The team is preparing for the Malaga and Seville Sevens tournaments slated for 21st-23rd and 28th-30th January respectively.

Simiyu has named fly half Jone Kubu who was impressive during the Simbas tour of South Africa in November as well as John Okoth, Timothy Okwemba and Derrick Ashihundu in his squad.

The tactician has retained four players who featured in last year’s Safari sevens tournament; Benson Salem, Arcadius Khwesa, Zedden Marrow and Hannington Wabwire.

In the Malaga tournament, Shujaa are in pool D alongside France, Canada and Wales. After two opening legs in Dubai Kenya lies 10th on the standings with 22 points.