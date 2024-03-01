22,307 students successfully submit applications on KUCCPS portal

Following the challenges reported during application for placement to universities and colleges through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS), a joint technical team has addressed the issue in relation to delays in payment.

As a result of the interventions put in place by the team, which comprises KUCCPS and eCitizen officers, the application success rate has increased rapidly.

As a result, 22,307 students have submitted their applications successfully on the KUCCPS portal in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of successful applicants in 24 hours since the process began on February 7, 2024.

By close of business today (March 1, 2024), 144,102 (72.2%) of the 199,695 students who attained a mean grade of C+ and above in the 2023 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination had applied.

Based on the application trends of the 2022 KCSE candidates, KUCCPS targets 173,178 (86%) of the students with C+ above to apply for placement this year.

So far, 83% of the targeted students with a mean grade of C+ and above in the 2023 KCSE examination have applied.

Following the stabilisation of payment integration process, KUCCPS encourages all those who are yet to submit their course choices to do so before the deadline of Monday, March 4th 2024.

Any applicant who may require support during the weekend should contact KUCCPS through its customer service email: info@kuceps.ac.ke, social media platforms X (formerly Twitter): @KUCCPS_Official or Facebook: (Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement

Service).

We assure applicants, parents and the public in general that the application process is smooth and all eligible persons should apply.