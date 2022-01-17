Home player Sam King’ori led Roy Njau, Peter Waweru, and George Gitau to card a combined 114 Stableford points to emerge the overall winners of the 6th round of the Johnie Walker Golf Series at Sigona Golf Club.

Their nearest challengers were the team comprising Sawan Shah, Gurtej Phull, Milka Mburu and Sawan Raikundalia whose efforts returned a score of 113 Stableford points. Claiming third place was the team of Sophie Liu, Rima Patel, Dr. Mary Wainaina, and Zipporah Wachira who hit 108 stableford points.

The round attracted a total of 288 golfers who all battled for a place in the tournament’s final round whose winner will clinch a trip to visit iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

The three teams from the Sigona leg become the latest qualifiers to the tournament’s semi-finals, Eagle’s Round, which is scheduled for Muthaiga Golf Club in May 2022. Eighteen teams have now qualified for the Muthaiga event with thirteen events to go.

In other results, Sam King’ori was back to the podium after emerging the tournament’s Gross Winner after scoring 40 points in the day. Gurtej Phull playing off handicap 25 scored 42 points to emerge as the Men’s Category winner ahead of Jitu Shah (handicap 16) who also posted 42 points.

In the Ladies’ Category, Milka Mburu playing off handicap 25 posted 39 points to claim the top spot, ahead of Gakenia Kimani (handicap 30) who scored 38 points.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Karan Patel and Shivani Patel were the stars in the Men and Ladies’ categories respectively.