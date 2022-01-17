Home player Sam King’ori led Roy Njau, Peter Waweru, and George Gitau to card a combined 114 Stableford points to emerge the overall winners of the 6th round of the Johnie Walker Golf Series at Sigona Golf Club.
Their nearest challengers were the team comprising Sawan Shah, Gurtej Phull, Milka Mburu and Sawan Raikundalia whose efforts returned a score of 113 Stableford points. Claiming third place was the team of Sophie Liu, Rima Patel, Dr. Mary Wainaina, and Zipporah Wachira who hit 108 stableford points.
The round attracted a total of 288 golfers who all battled for a place in the tournament’s final round whose winner will clinch a trip to visit iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.
The three teams from the Sigona leg become the latest qualifiers to the tournament’s semi-finals, Eagle’s Round, which is scheduled for Muthaiga Golf Club in May 2022. Eighteen teams have now qualified for the Muthaiga event with thirteen events to go.
In other results, Sam King’ori was back to the podium after emerging the tournament’s Gross Winner after scoring 40 points in the day. Gurtej Phull playing off handicap 25 scored 42 points to emerge as the Men’s Category winner ahead of Jitu Shah (handicap 16) who also posted 42 points.
In the Ladies’ Category, Milka Mburu playing off handicap 25 posted 39 points to claim the top spot, ahead of Gakenia Kimani (handicap 30) who scored 38 points.
In the Longest Drive challenge, Karan Patel and Shivani Patel were the stars in the Men and Ladies’ categories respectively.
In the Nines, Kamal Sehmi and Zeeshan Malik emerged the winners in the first and second nines respectively each having scored 22 points. George Mwaniki meanwhile claimed the Nearest to the Pin challenge prize to close the day’s accolades.
Speaking during the event, Sigona Golf Club Captain Jay Shah said:
“This has been one of our biggest events in terms of participation and that speaks to the great reception of the Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker Golf series among the golfers. No doubt, the opportunity to play at the Gleneagles Golf Course is one that would excite any avid golfer and I am therefore not surprised by the great turnout. With this, Sigona has set the right standards in terms of participation in such events and that will go a long way in developing the sport. I thank KBL for the opportunity they have accorded us with this series, and hope that the overall winner will come from here,” said Jay Shah.
Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo noted that the series has been well received by the golfing community.
“Sigona is a special venue for golf and a beautiful location that every golfer yearns to play in. Having the Road to GlenEagles Johnnie Walker Golf Series was therefore a no-brainer for us. Today’s event marks the sixth leg of the Series and so far, I am pleased to note that participation in the series has been received very well among the golfing community as, so far, we have had over 700 golfers taking to the course over the six legs,” added Katambo.
Following the event at Sigona, the focus now shifts to Eldoret Golf Club for the seventh edition of the series that will be held on January 29, 2022.