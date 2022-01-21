KBF Playoffs: League enters quarter finals stage as Ulinzi title defence faces Lake Side test  

The Kenya basketball premier league will enter the quarterfinal stage this weekend at the Nyayo National stadium gymnasium and Makande Indoor Arena,Mombasa County.

High flying and reigning champions Ulinzi Warriors who have had a good run this season will be aiming to replicate the same performance that saw them bag the league title last season.

Ulinzi under the tutelage of head coach William Balozi will be seeking to avenge the regular season loss against the Kisumu based side.

In another quarter final match up Equity will face Terror at the Nyayo national stadium gymnasium.

Eldonets Platinum will host former champions KPA while Thunder will be up against Blades.

In the ladies category, Equity bank will take on Africa Nazarene University, KPA will face Strathmore University, University of Nairobi Dynamites will be up against Storms while Baobab Blazers will face Neosasa.

Zetech University will play former champions and Africa Bronze winners Eagle Wings.

The semifinals are slated for 5th-6th next month.