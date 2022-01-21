World Rugby Sevens Circuit: Kenya edged out by Canada in Malaga

 

The national men’s rugby sevens team Shujaa narrowly lost to Canada 17-19 in their opening group D match of the third round of the World Rugby sevens series in Malaga, Spain.

Vincent Onyala handed Shujaa the lead after two minutes with an unconverted try but Canada replied two minutes later through Cooper Coats with Josiah Morra adding  a second to double the lead. Alex Russell crossed the line after 9 minutes as Canada led 19-5 at the break.

On resumption Onyala scored his second try  in the game as Nelson Oyoo further reduced Canada’s lead after scoring the third try which was converted by Levy Amunga. Kenya’s comeback efforts in the latter stages of the game bore no fruit as Canada held on to claim the narrow win.

In the other group D encounter France humiliated Wales 38-10. Kenya faces Wales this evening 6.06PM east African time,  in its second match before wrapping up its group encounters against France on Saturday at 1.49pm,east African time.

After two opening rounds in Dubai, Kenya is placed 8th on the standings with 22 points.

The fourth round of the 9 legged world series is scheduled for Seville, Spain next weekend 28th-30th January.

Meanwhile  the  Vancouver and Los Angeles rounds have been rescheduled.

The  Canada Sevens will now take place on 16-17 April while the LA Sevens moves to 27-28 August and will host the grand finale of the men’s Series

The postponement is occasioned by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated global logistical challenges

South Africa and Australia lead the men’s and women’s Series standings respectively after two rounds

 

 

  

