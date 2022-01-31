Nick Cannon to become a father for the eighth time

Another year, another new baby.

It seems American actor and comedian Nick Cannon is taking his responsibility to fill the earth very seriously. Yesterday, at a gender reveal party in Malibu, Cannon and model Bre Tiesi revealed that they have a baby boy on the way. In a couple of photos shared online, the duo were all smiles, dressed in white and embracing each other. This baby will be Nick Cannon’ eighth child and Bre’s first.

Nick Cannon has been married once, (to Mariah Carey), and has seven children with four women:

A pair of fraternal twins named Monroe and Moroccan Scott with Mariah Carey, born in April 2011,

Two children with model Brittany Bell: a son, Golden, born February 2017, and a daughter, Powerful Queen, born December 2020,

In June 2021, his twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with DJ Abby De La Rosa were born,

Later that month, on June 23, his seventh child, a son, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott was born

Tragically, his last born baby Zen died of brain cancer in December of 2021, just five months after he was born.

When questioned about his growing brood last year, the America’s Got Talent host said that he would keep having kids as long as it was God’s plan for him. After the seventh baby, he pointed out he would take a break until 2022 at least. Well,.. he has kept to his word.