Rihanna is pregant!

Could a Fenty baby line be in the works now?

Music icon, billionaire businesswoman and fashion connoisseur Rihanna is pregnant. At 33, she is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The couple revealed the news through a few shots that were taken over the weekend in New York City. In apt Rihanna street-style fashion, the Fenty mogul is pictured wearing a long pink jacket which is unbuttoned to reveal her baby bump. Long, colourful beads hang over her bump, probably a reference to Madonna’s Like A Virgin album cover. The photos were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up.

Rihanna and A$AP began dating in 2020 after years of friendship. A$AP once spoke about the relationship calling Rih, “the love of my life”. With regards to fatherhood, he said in a GQ interview, “starting a family is in my destiny, absolutely. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.” The Man Down singer on the other hand had told British Vogue that within the next 10 years, she sees herself having “three or four” children, whether she has a partner or not.

Rihanna has been trending since last night with fans congratulating her while mourning the fact that they will not be receiving a music album anytime soon.