Kenya Ladies Open boosted by KBL Sponsorship

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), boosted the Magical Kenya Ladies Open by announcing a KES 25.5 million sponsorship.

Through its Johnnie Walker product range, KBL will provide a memorable experience to both the fans and players during the four-day Ladies European Tour (LET)-sanctioned tournament slated for 10th – 13th February at the 18-hole PGA Baobab Course at Vipingo Ridge, Kilifi County.

The tournament is the only LET-sanctioned women’s professional golf competition in the East African region.

KBL Managing Director John Musunga said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with the Ladies European Tour for this year’s Magical Kenya Ladies Open. This is part of our continued commitment towards supporting the growth of golf in the country, which is currently on an upward trajectory. Through this sponsorship, we aim to cement our relationship with the tournament, which has proven to be a premier ladies’ competition in the region,” said Musunga.

He further said that the company, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, will leverage the tournament to highlight the organization’s continued legacy on diversity and inclusion.

“As KBL, sports remain to be a key platform for us when it comes to not only interacting with our customers but also promoting the values that we believe in. As we celebrate the company’s centenary milestone this year, we remain committed to promoting these values that have defined our 100 years of existence. We shall therefore be looking to leverage this tournament as a perfect platform for us to strengthen our continued advocacy for diversity and inclusivity, values we strongly believe in as a company,” he added.

Preparations are in top gear for the tournament, the first of 31 events lined up in the Ladies European Tour 2022 calendar.

A Pro-Am event will precede the tournament on February 10, a day before the tournament’s opening round at the continent’s single PGA-accredited course.

The tournament, first held in 2019, will feature a field of 96 golfers drawn from 25 different nationalities who will battle it out for the Ksh.38Million prize purse.

Esther Henseleit from Germany, who won the maiden Magical Kenya Ladies Open in 2019, will be among the event’s critical highlights alongside Lee-Anne Pace from South Africa, Julia Engstrom from Sweden, Sanna Nuutinen from Finland, Olivia Cowan from Germany, among others.

Kenyan will be represented by the Nyali Golf and Country Club pro Bhavi Shah, who will be joined by amateurs Naomi Wafula, Mercy Nyanchama, Chanelle Wangari, and Faith Chemutai.