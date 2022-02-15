Kenya Police FC announce construction of  new stadium

Kenyan Premier Laegue side Kenya Police Fc have revealed plans to construct a new stadium that will serve as the training and the club’s match ground. The new playing facility will be located at the CID Training School, South C, Nairobi.

Kenya Police relies on Nyayo Stadium, Thika Stadium, Utalii and Moi Kasarani facilities as home grounds for their league games and the completion of the stadium will ease pressure on the above grounds which also serve as home grounds to 8 other top flight Nairobi based sides.