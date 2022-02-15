Kenya Police FC announce construction of  new stadium

Kenyan Premier Laegue side Kenya Police Fc have revealed plans to construct a new stadium that will serve as the training and the club’s match ground. The new playing facility will be located at the CID Training School, South C, Nairobi.
Kenya Police relies on Nyayo Stadium, Thika Stadium, Utalii and Moi Kasarani facilities as home grounds for their league games and the completion of the stadium will ease pressure on the above grounds which also serve as home grounds to 8 other top flight Nairobi based sides.
The team revealed the plans on its twitter page writing: ‘’ Kenya Police Fc is a few months from owning a Stadium. The ground breaking ceremony was held at the CID training school. This was led by the Deputy Inspector General Mr Edward Mbugua alongside the team chairman Mr Nyale Munga and CEO,Mr Chris.Onguso .The stadium is expected to be complete in the course of the year’’.
Police Fc who sit 12th on the Premier League standing becomes only the second top flight team to own a home ground approved to host league matches after Ruaraka which is home to defending champions Tusker Fc.