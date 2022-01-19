Three time Women Kenya Premier league winners, WKPL, Vihiga Queens will stake it out in the Sports Personality Of The Year Award , SOYA, after being nominated in the best women’s team category.

Vihiga Queens, who are colloquially known as ‘Legacy makers’ in women football circles in the country, had a season to remember after they were crowned the Cecafa –cum-CAF Champions League qualifier in Nairobi last November.

Vihiga Queens who boast of free-scoring striker in Jentrix Shikangwa, then qualified for the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League in Egypt where they bowed out at the group stage.

Also in the nominations is national women volleyball team Malkia Strikers which participated at the 2020 Olympics in Japan .

After the Olympics Malkia Strikers would finish second after losing to Cameroon in the final for the Africa Nations Championship.

The women beach volleyball side is also in the nomination list after making history by qualifying for the Summer Games for the first time ever.

Also in the roster is national women rugby side, Kenya Lionesses who won the Safari Sevens tournament after finishing unbeaten, thanks to wins over Uganda, Zimbabwe, Titans Academy of South Africa and Kenya Lionesses second string team.

Other accolades for Lionesses include finishing tenth at the Tokyo Olympics.

The national women’s basketball team, which is ranked ninth in Africa and 71st in the world, has also been nominated in the category.

The team qualified for the 2021 AfroBasket and also topped the Zone Five qualifiers in Kigali, Rwanda ahead of Egypt, Rwanda and debutants South Sudan.