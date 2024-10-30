23 candidates sat fake KPSEA examinations at unregistered center

Two directors of a school in Kimumu, Uasin Gishu County, have been arrested for administering fake Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) examinations to 23 candidates.

The directors of Silver Bells Academy, including a father and son, were apprehended by education and security officials who raided the school while the unsuspecting students were taking the examinations.

Gitonga Thiringi, Uasin Gishu County Director of Education, confirmed the arrests, stating that the school was not registered as an examination centre.

“The place is not even a school; it’s just in someone’s homestead. The examinations being administered were fake and not from the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC),” said the education director

The suspects were taken to Chepkanga police post in Moiben sub-county, where parents are also providing statements.

The Uasin Gishu County Commissioner has directed the Department of Education and security agencies to take immediate action against the culprits, questioning how the school had been operating for so long without registration.

The fate of the 23 candidates who sat the exam on Tuesday, for now, remains uncertain.