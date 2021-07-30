23 High Court Judges transferred in latest Judiciary reshuffle

by Beth Nyaga

23 Judges have Friday been transferred to different stations across the country in changes announced by Chief Justice Martha Koome.

The changes are set to take effect on October 1, 2021 and are as follows:

Since she took over, Justice Koome has made several changes in the Judiciary as part of efforts to streamline operations in the Judiciary.

On July 15th, the CJ reshuffled judges in the Employment and Labour Relations Court (ELRC).

According to the CJ, the reshuffle posting order carefully considered the existing gaps and targeted court stations with the exacting need for new judges to clear the case backlog in the ELRC.

Mombasa at the time had 1,699 pending cases in the ELRC, Kisumu 971, Nakuru 691, Kericho 321, Nyeri 270 and Eldoret 103.

Out of these cases, 2,132 have been in the courts for five years and above.

  

