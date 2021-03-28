23 people arrested in Kiambu for violating Covid-19 lockdown

Twenty three people were arrested and several vehicles and motorcycles impounded in Wangige, Kiambu County on Saturday night for violating curfew hours.

Some of those arrested were bar operators and are set to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Authorities in the county said the operation will continue and urged members of the public to adhere to the new curfew hours.

On Friday, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced a new raft of measures affecting the now disease infested counties of Nairobi, Kiambu, Kajiado, Machakos and Nakuru.

Some of the measures included the adjustment of curfew hours in the five counties to begin at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Kiambu County Police Commander, Ali Nuno, has appealed to employers to release their staff early from their work stations in order to comply with the newly imposed curfew.

Nuno regretted that most employers are keeping employees at workplaces until late in the evening thereby hampering their movement home before 8PM when the curfew begins.

Nuno said employees of companies that operate 24-hours should be facilitated to be either at home early or at the workstations before the curfew time.

Speaking during an impromptu night visit in Thika town and various roadblocks mounted to bar entrance or exit of persons from the vast county, Nuno said his officers will not tolerate disobedience of the new directives as stipulated by the government.

He said all businesses including hotels, supermarkets and matatu operations, among others, must be closed in time.

Kiambu county which has been clustered as high-risk alongside Machakos, Kajiado, Nairobi and Nakuru has three roadblocks mounted at Gakoe village in Gatundu North, Chania roadblock which is stationed near Blue Post Hotel along the Thika-Murang’a highway and another one at Gati Iguru village at the far end of Thika East.