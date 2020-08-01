23 succumb to COVID-19 as Kenya records highest number of fatalities

Kenya has Saturday recorded the highest number of fatalities with 23 people succumbing to COVID-19 making the cumulative number of fatalities in the country 364 people.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe in his daily press briefing also said that 727 people had tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours out of a sample size of 6,371.

Out of the 727 positive cases, 696 are Kenyans while 31 are foreigners. 465 are male while 262 are female.

Today the youngest case is a one-year-old while the oldest is a 92-year-old man.

Mutahi also cautioned young people to take precautions after a 16-year-old succumbed.

“We are increasingly seeing younger people passing away. People should stop socializing and gathering,” he said.

On a positive note, 254 people have recovered from the virus, out of which 88 are from the home-based care while 166 are from various hospital facilities.

County distribution of the latest cases is as follows: Nairobi 470, Kiambu 64, Kajiado 25, Kirinyaga 20, Mombasa 16, Migori 15, Busia 13, Machakos 12 and Laikipia 11.

MoH’s Director of Health Dr Patrick Amoth during presser also clarifies that the fatality rate in Kenya had not changed and still stood at 1.6 per cent.

He, however, attributed the increased cases of fatalities to people reporting to hospitals late.

“You can have a very serious COVID-19 infection but you might not be aware and you feel well. If you feel unwell, I urge you to seek medical care immediately.”