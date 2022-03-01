23-year old scoops Kshs. 1M for designing KBL’s new logo

Anncatherine Njuhi has pocketed Kshs. 1 million for designing Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) next-generation logo.

The logo by the 23-year old Njuhi who is a former student at the Buruburu Institute of Fine Arts was chosen the best among 600 designs by youth aged between 21-25 years in the KBL Still Got Skillz competition.

Besides the cash prize, Njuhi also bagged an internship at JWT/Scanad, a part of WPP-Scangroup.

“One of the main things we wanted to do is change our logo and embrace a more modern look and feel that will potentially last another 100 years. We are excited to see what the next 100 years will bring. We remain committed to continuing contributing to the growth of the country’s economy as we continue to create the best performing, most trusted and respected consumer products company in Africa,” said John Musunga, KBL Managing Director.

According to Musunga, the logo launch ushers in the next 100 years where KBL will spearhead innovation, talent development as part of its sustainability agenda to create shared value and drive growth.

The second-placed logo was submitted by Bragin Maina and the third-placed by Austin Kamande and they took home Kshs. 500,000 and Kshs. 250,000 respectively.

KBL Group Corporate Relations Director, Eric Kiniti, described the unveiling of the new logo as the first in a series of events and activities that are part of the celebrations, which are intended to involve all residents of the East African region.

“Today, we are happy that we have what we aimed to achieve at the end of the process, which is to have a new logo that is a fitting refreshment as we mark our centenary year as EABL along with our flagship beer, Tusker,” said Kiniti.

The brewer which is part of the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) is among the most significant contributors to Kenya’s GDP, contributing 1% of the GDP.