Keter and team triumph at 8th leg of Johnnie Walker Golf Series in Kericho

Home player Raymond Keter led his team of Kibet Too, Joel Chebon, and Ngetich Ignatius to emerge the overall winners of the 8th leg of the Johnnie Walker Golf Series played at Kericho Golf Club.

The four emerged victorious with a combined score of 115 points beating the team that was led by Kericho Club captain David Biegon and comprised Edward Masiga, Wesley Siele, and Chris Birgen who carded 114 points to finish second.

The third and final automatic qualifying slot was claimed by the quartet of Erick Mutai, Julius Rono, Patrick Cheruiyot, and Patrick Langat who hit 113 points.

Meanwhile, Billy Sambu scored 32 points to emerge as the Men’s Category winner, a point ahead of James Kabiru who posted 31 points.

In the Ladies’ Category, Elizabeth Ngeny posted 33 points to claim the top spot, ahead of Eleanor Wambui who scored 21 points.

In the Longest Drive challenge, Geoffrey Kariuki and Faith Chemutai were the victors in the Men and Ladies’ categories respectively.

In the Nines, Apaka Rangita and Graham Hally emerged winners in the first and second nines having scored 18 and 17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Collins Kipkurui claimed the Nearest to the Pin challenge prize.

Kericho Golf Club Captain David Biegon was hopeful that the leg at the golf club had offered the players enough test to improve their game in future matches and events.

“This happens to be the first tournament we have held this year at the club and it, therefore, means a lot to our members. This has been one of our biggest events in recent times in terms of participation and that speaks to the great reception of the Road to Gleneagles Johnnie Walker Golf series among the golfers. No doubt, the opportunity to play at the Gleneagles Golf Course is one that is very exciting as it is a dream destination for any avid golfer and that therefore explains the great turnout today,” said Biegon.

Kenya Breweries Limited’s (KBL) Marketing Manager for Spirits, Josephine Katambo reiterated the massive opportunities that lay ahead for the winners.

“I am happy that we are at this stage of the competition because it means that we are edging closer to our ultimate destination – Gleneagles. We head towards the semi-finals at Muthaiga Golf Club in May and later on play at the Grand Finale at the iconic Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland. This competition is a fantastic opportunity for the best of our local golfers to experience Gleneagles which is a true bucket-list destination for both golfers and non-golfers alike,” added Katambo.

Over 100 golfers drawn from Kericho Golf Club and the neighboring golf clubs in Nakuru, Kisii, and Kakamega clubs converged at the nine-hole golf course. The top team at the series’ finale will earn a fully-paid trip to the Gleneagles Golf Course in Scotland.

The 9th leg of the series will be held at the Karen Country Club on February 26th.