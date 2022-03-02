Tinder Swindler, Shimon Hayut being sued for impersonation

Hayut’s sins may finally be catching up to him.

Ever since Netflix released The Tinder Swindler, there have been massive calls for Shimon Hayut to be charged for his crimes. Shimon, who branded himself ‘Simon Leviev’, was exposed for conning multiple women out of approximately $10 million. In the name of “love” and “enemies”, he managed to scam these women through claiming he was the son of Israeli diamond tycoon Lev Leviev.

Now the real-life Leviev family is suing Simon for impersonating their name and using it to build up his own image. “Shimon Hayut is a fraud who stole our family’s identity and has tried to exploit our good name to con victims out of millions of dollars. He has no relation to the Leviev family and has no affiliation with our company LLD Diamonds.” Said Chagit Leviev, daughter of Lev Leviev.

As per court documents, Shimon is accused of defrauding, cheating, falsifying, and hurting men, women, and businesses. Since the Tinder Swindler premiered on Netflix on February 2nd, Shimon has been banned from Tinder, Hinge, and various other dating apps. The Israeli native has only served five months in jail for fraud, theft, and forgery, which is not merely enough for the crimes he is accused of.

“This legal action is only the beginning of a number of lawsuits that my firm is currently working on”, a Leviev lawyer said.