Scotsman Ewen Ferguson has four shot lead going into the final round of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open that is being played at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club.

After impressing on day two, the lone Kenyan to make cut at the Magical Kenya Open, Njoroge Kibugu carded a round of 2 over par 73 to drop from joint 5th to tied 33rd on 4 under par 209. Kibugu had 4 bogeys and 2 birdies in the round.

Scotsman Ewen Ferguson shot to the top of the leader board after a round of 5 under par 66 for a total of 14 under par 199.

Ferguson had an eagle, four birdies and a bogey in the round.

‘’ I was playing really well coming into the day, made a nice birdie on one which I think really settles you down a little bit. I managed to plod my way along. I made a couple of mistakes which, when you’re playing well, you still come out with par – get up and down from 70-80 yards for pars and that keeps the momentum going’’, Ferguson said.

“I think that was the key today, momentum just kept going, I was holing clutch three or four putts to keep me going and I just played nicely and plodded my way around’’, he added.

“It would be unbelievable to win obviously, but I think with everything going on in the world right now, golf just means so little and I think that’s on the back of everyone’s minds. I think that’s pretty key as well, there’s so much other stuff going on so I’ll try my best tomorrow and try grind out the win but if it doesn’t happen that’s ok’’ said the new leader Ferguson.

Ashun Wu of China is joint second with Swede Marcus Kinhult on 10 under par 203.

“I was happy to finish five under with one bogey. I found some feelings on how to play this golf course, finally my game is pretty good to and my putting was good so I’m happy with my play today. On the back nine almost every hole I had a birdie change, every hole actually. I had some misreads on the green, but it was no big deal, my putting was still good, and I’m looking forward to tomorrow. “I just need to keep it simple like today and I might have a chance tomorrow. I just need to keep making birdie’’Asun Wu said.

Wu had a round of 5 under par 66 while Kinhult was of three players with the day’s best score of 7 under par 64.

“I hit some good shots, gave myself a couple of ten-footers and managed to hole them so it was fun. I’ve been pretty aggressive on the par fives, especially at 18 there, hitting driver and threading the gap between the bunkers and if you do that, the ball runs forever. I think I’ve been hitting a wedge, nine iron or eight iron into that green. If you hit a good tee shot you have a pretty good chance to make eagle or birdie. It was definitely a step in the right direction to win on the Nordic Golf League. I haven’t been playing well it feels, so it was very nice last week to step down a few levels, spent time with my good friends and then on top of that play some golf, so I’m in a good place.”Kinhult said.

Teeing off for the last round starts at 7am with the two leaders Ferguson and Kinhult expected to tee off from 12.40pm.

The event comes to a close tomorrow with the winner taking home 37.25 million shillings.