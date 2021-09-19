234 people test positive for Covid-19 as 9 succumb

234 people have tested positive for covid-19 from a sample size of 3,737 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now at 6.3%.

A statement from the Ministry of Health Sunday says from the cases 231 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners. 118 males while 116 are females. The youngest is a four-year-old child while the oldest is 97 years. Total confirmed positive cases are now 246,530 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,498,049.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 49, Kitui 48, Makueni 19, Turkana 14, Nakuru 12, Kiambu 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Kajiado 10, Murang’a 9, Garissa 8, Mombasa 8, Meru 4, Nyandarua 3, Kakamega 3, Laikipia, Machakos, Marsabit, Bungoma, Elgeyo Marakwet, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi and Wajir 2 cases each, Baringo, Kisii, Nandi, Kisumu, Kericho, Kwale, Embu, Homa Bay and Isiolo 1 case each.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (7), 10-19 years (9), 20-29 years (30), 30-39 (50), 40-49 (30), 50-59 (39), 60 years and above (69).

Today 492 patients have recovered from the disease with 452 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 40 from various health facilities countrywide. Total recoveries now stand at 237,295 of whom 191,983 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,312 are from various health facilities.

“Sadly, 9 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them in being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,989. Our sincere condolences to families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones,” read the statement.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (2), 50-59 years (2), 60 years and above (5).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20-29 (137), 30-39 years (367), 40-49 years (582), 50-59 years (950), 60 years and above (2,858).

A total of 1,433 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,246 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 109 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 77 of whom are on ventilatory support and 25 on supplemental oxygen. 7 patients are under observation.

Another 505 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 470 of them in general wards and 35 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

“As of September 18th, 2021, a total of 3,351,109 vaccines had been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses were 2,492,173 while second doses were 858,936. The uptake

of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 34.5% with the majority being males at (55%) while females were at (45%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.2%,” read the statement.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is those aged 58 years and above 248,185, Others 271,748 Health Workers 139,216, Teachers 127,103 while Security Officers were at 72,684