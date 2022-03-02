24 test positive for Covid-19 as one succumbs

Kenya recorded 24 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 4,956 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 0.5%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 323,002 from a cumulative test of 3,381,634 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 24 are Kenyans with 17 being male while 7 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 81 years.

22 patients have recovered from the disease, 19 from the Home-Based Care Program, while three have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 303,296 of which 250,314 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 52,982 are from various health facilities.

One patient has succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 5,640.

A total of 16,740,060 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,850,174 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,636,280.

Another 2 998,125 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 255,481 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 34,763 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 24,339. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.8%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.0%.

“The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033,” said CS Kagwe.