241 test positive for COVID-19 in the last 24hrs as positivity rate drops to 9.6pc

241 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24hrs from a sample of 2,515 bringing the total number of positive cases to 151,894.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health observes that the positivity rate now stands 9.6%.

Out of the positive cases, 228 are Kenyans while 13 are foreigners. 135 are males, 106 are females while the youngest was a 7 years old child and the oldest was 90 years old.

Nairobi once again has the highest number of cases with 153, Meru has 18, Uasin Gishu 14, Machakos 10, Kiambu, Nakuru 9 cases each, Mombasa 8, Nandi 6, Kitui 3, Bungoma, Nyandarua, Kajiado 2 cases each while Murangá, Kilifi, Nyeri, West Pokot and Kakamega had one case each.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



During the same period, 636 patients were discharged after recovering from the virus, 487 from the home based care program while 149 were discharged from the various hospitals across the Country.

According to the Ministry 20 people succumbed to the virus, 1 in the last 24hrs, 11 on diverse dates within the last one month while 8 were late death reports.

Cumulatively, the death toll now stands at 2,501.

A total of 1,651 patients are currently admitted in hospitals across the Country, while 6,161 are on home based isolation and care.

250 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit, 50 of whom are on ventilator support and 150 on supplemental oxygen.

Another 201 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, 190 of them in general wards while 11 are in the High Dependency Units.