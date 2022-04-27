The initiative aims at encouraging bartenders to remain creative while refining their craft.

One of the world’s most recognised cognacs, Hennessy, launched the third edition of the Hennessy My Way Challenge. This is a global challenge that brings together top bartenders to showcase their mixology skills using Hennessy VS.

To kick off the third edition in Kenya, six bartenders are participating in the challenge as they showcase their art in making delicious twists of Hennessy cocktails and luxurious stir downs with homemade ingredients and syrups.

Speaking about the initiative, Alexandre Helaine – Moet Hennessy, Market Manager, Eastern Africa, noted, “The HennessyMyWay challenge is the perfect example for bartenders to showcase their creativity, whether it’s an inspiration from their favorite flavors or an experiment in personal expression.

“The competition will continue to inspire the bartenders to stay on top of the game and do what they love best, creating expressive cocktails, whether it’s an inspiration from their best-loved flavors or an experiment in personal expression.” Added Mr. Helaine.

Participating bartenders will receive financial remuneration, and the top five winners globally will receive 2000€ (KSH 290,971).