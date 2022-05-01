Bongo star Harmonize arrested in Nairobi

Harmonize has landed himself in hot soup after not meeting his end of several deals.

Harmonize has spent the better part of this year’s labour day in a Kenyan police station. This is after he was arrested on allegations of defraudment.

The Aiyola singer had been booked and scheduled to make several club appearances and perform in various establishments in the city over the long weekend. At Captains Lounge, he had been paid KSH 450,000 to make a 1.5 hour appearance but only stayed at the establishment for five minutes. This caused the revellers and fans to be angered and launch an attack on Harmonize. Jor Barsil, the director of Captains Lounge narrated that he personally had to shield Harmonize from the rage. He reported the matter to the police.

Harmonize had also been paid to make an appearance on Saturday the 30th, at the Cocorico Lounge for an afterparty. He never showed. He is currently being held at the Kileleshwa police station.