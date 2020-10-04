243 more people test positive for Covid-19

Three more patients succumbed to Covid-19, even as the country reported 243 new cases from a sample size of 4,385 tested in the last 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe Saturday announced the recovery of 233 people pushing up the number of all those who have recovered since March to 26,659.

“219 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 14 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries now stand at 26,659” he said in a statement.

The latest infections bring to 39,427 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country from a total of 563,483 cumulative tests whereas the death toll stands at 731.

From the new cases, all are Kenyans except six who are foreigners.

179 are males and 64 females with the youngest being a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 80.

Sadly, 3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 731.

Nairobi leads with 70 cases, Nakuru 44, Trans Nzoia 30, Kisumu 15, Mombasa 15, Narok 13, Kiambu 11, Kericho 10, Kakamega 7, Machakos 6, Isiolo 4, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Bungoma 3, Nandi 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Bomet 1, Kirinyaga 1, Laikipia 1 and Kilifi 1.

The cases in Nairobi, are from Starehe (28), Lang’ata (12), Kasarani (6), Kibra and Westlands(5) cases each, Embakasi West (3), Dagoretti North and Kamukunji (2) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North, Embakasi South, Makadara, Roysambu and Ruaraka (1) case each. In Nakuru, the 44 cases are from Naivasha (20), Nakuru East (12), Nakuru West (7), Rongai (4) and Nakuru North (1).

In Trans Nzoia, the 30 cases are from Saboti (29) and Kiminini (1). In Kisumu, the 15 cases are from Kisumu Central (11), Kisumu East and Nyando (2) cases each. In Mombasa, the 15 cases are from Jomvu (11) and Mvita (4). In Narok, the 13 cases are from Narok North (7), Trans Mara East (4), Narok East and Narok South (1) case each.

In Kiambu, the 11 cases are from Thika (6), Ruiru (4) and Kikuyu (1), while in Kericho, the 10 cases are all from Ainamoi.

In Kakamega, the 7 cases are from Lurambi (4), Shinyalu (2) and Lugari (1).

In Machakos, the six cases are from Machakos Town (3), Kathiani (2) and Athi River (1), while in Isiolo, the 4 cases are all from Isiolo Town. The 3 cases in Kajiado, are from Kajiado North (2) and Kajiado East (1), the 3 cases in Meru, are all from Imenti North, the 3 cases in Bungoma, are from Kimilili, Sirisia and Webuye West (1) case each, the 3 cases in Nandi are from are Chesumei (2) and Mosop (1), the 3 cases in Uasin Gishu, are from Moiben and Turbo (1) case each, while the 2 cases in Bomet, are all from Bomet Central.

The case in Kirinyaga, is from Kirinyaga Central, Laikipia, is from Laikipia East, and the case in Kilifi, is from Malindi.