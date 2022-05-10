If you were made for film, this is the opportunity for you.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory is an Africa-wide, multi-tiered training and experiential learning programme by MultiChoice Africa. It is designed to provide the African creative industry with a platform to learn, develop talent, engage and connect with each other through shared passions.

The programme will run for 12 months and is fully funded. It’ll be an immersion programme including both theory and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling. Emerging filmmakers who are passionate about telling their own stories are encouraged to apply for the film skills development programme and stand a chance to have a unique opportunity to improve their abilities and ultimately contribute to the growth of the local and pan African film and broadcasting industries.

In addition to the hands-on training that all students will receive as part of the programme, they will also get enhanced training experience from the Academy partnerships, which include the New York Film Academy (NYFA), the Henley Business School, Dolby and Canon, among others. Previous cohorts have also worked with the United Nations’ Verified campaign, and have pitched projects to Partners Against Piracy (PAP) and Creative Development on a climate change campaign.

Apply before the 3rd of June to stand a chance of a lifetime.