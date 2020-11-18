250 Kirinyaga staff trained on various aspects of management

Kirinyaga County in partnership with Kenya Devolution Support Program has trained 250 members of staff in the last three years to enhance their capacity to offer efficient services.

The four year program at KDSP is financed by the World Bank to support capacity building and technical assistance at the county level to support devolution.

It targets officers from various cadres in County Government such members of the County Executive Committee (CEC) and Chief Officers (Cos) who do not have prior training in government operations such as public financial management and procurement.

The members of staff were trained on planning, result-based monitoring and evaluation, human resources and performance management, civic education and public participation as well as public finance management.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Governor Anne Waiguru said that 142 officers who include Members of the County Assembly, County Executive Committee, Chief Officers and Directors were also trained on program based budgeting while 15 officers were trained on Environmental Impact Assessment and gazetted as Environmental Auditors.

She said that 28 officers were trained on human resource plans which include succession plans, skills and competence framework while CECs, COs and Directors were trained on performance Contracting.

To enhance capacity in public financial management and good governance practices, the Governor said 68 senior county officials were trained on Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS), public procurement, financial accounting recording and reporting.

She stated that the capacity building is part of her administration’s efforts to address administrative failures of the past.

“The training has gone a long way in enabling the County Government is more transparent, accountable and effective. We are keen in ensure that our staff are well equipped with knowledge and skills for effective public service delivery,” She said.

Waiguru revealed that through such training and capacity building, the County has in the last three years won awards for prudent public service management.

In 2019, Kirinyaga County emerged among the seven best counties in World Bank’s Kenya Urban Support Program (KUSP) audit for prudent utilization of conditional grants thereby qualifying for subsequent phase of the grant.

The County was also feted by the Kenya Revenue Authority for tax compliance in 2018/2019 financial year.

The Public Procurement Regulations Authority (PPRA) in its 2017/2018 financial year assessment report also ranked the county as no. 3 in procurement regulations compliance, which the Governor said came as a result of strict adherence to the fundamental principles of procurement which include transparency, integrity, accountability, fairness and competitiveness.

In 2019/2020 financial year the county also won the 2nd runners up Staff Provident Fund (SPF) award for the Most Consistent in Remitting Monthly Contributions-Individual Pension Plan(IPP)Scheme.

Tell Us What You Think