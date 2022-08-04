Para-Power lifting: Wawira wins Commonwealth Games Bronze

Kenya’s Hellen Wawira Kariuki won Bronze at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmigham, UK after finishing third in the women’s light weight Para Power lifting category.

Wawira amassed a total of 98.5 points after her lifts in the first, second and third attempts yielded her 95,97 and 99 points respectively.

England’s Zoe Newson won gold after posting ascore of 102.2 points with her compatriot Olivia Broome settling for Silver 2 points adrift.

Two Nigerian athletes Onyinyechi Gift Mark and Latifat Tijani who were set to participate in the event were disqualified after arriving 25 minutes late for the kit check.

The completion report stated: ‘’Two athletes from Nigeria team were disqualified due to non compliance to Technical Rules 17.1.4 which states athletes does not present out to the kit check in the scheduled time and/or with a form of identification, they will be disqualified (DSQ)”.

The two athletes its reported were present at 2:10 P.M., 25 minutes late from the schedule kit check time 1:45 P.M.

Meanwhile Joyce Njuguna finished fifth in the women’s heavyweight category. Nigeria’s Alice Foloshade Oluwafemiayo won gold after setting anew Commonwealth Games record and a world record after garnering a total of 123.4 points.

Her compatriot Bose Patricia Omolayo settled for Silver,g Australia’s Hanny Watson won Bronze.