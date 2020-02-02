26 athletes to represent coast region in U18-U20 championships

26 athletes from Taita Taveta have been selected to represent the Coast region for the Under-18 and Under-20 championships planned for February 8th following successful selection.

According to Athletics Kenya, all top finishers will automatically qualify for the countrywide championship that will be used to select a team to represent the nation at Lome, Togo in April this year.

“Lack of resources has forced the association to reduce the required number to four in each category. We plead to County governments to help us pull together resources that will enable nature talents.” Coast region AK chairperson Dimmy Kimoni said.

County Executive Committee Member for Youth, Sports, Trade, Cooperatives and Social Services Laban Mwashighadi said the Taita Taveta County is still working towards completion of the high altitude training camp in Ngerenyi, Mwatate and requested other coastal counties to support the idea in order to tap athletes from across the country.

County Chief Officer in charge of sports Simon Mwachia commended efforts by the Athletics Kenya in putting measures to curb doping noting that the campaign will create fairness for participants in various categories during and after team selections.

According to AK, Taita Taveta County who emerged top in this year’s Coast Region Cross-Country Championships will host the 2021 regional edition next year.