26 Kenyan students in Ukraine evacuated

26 Kenyan students have been evacuated from Ukraine’s northeastern city of Sumy to Poltava and are currently on their way to the town of Lviv on the Ukraine border with Poland.

In a statement Wednesday from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the students were evacuated on Tuesday through a humanitarian corridor under the escort of officials from the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kenya in Ukraine led by Dr Anatoliy Kovalenko, the honorary consul.

According to the statement, on Monday, the Kenyan Embassy in Vienna, which covers Ukraine, wrote to the Embassy of Ukraine in Vienna and informed of 26 Kenyans students stuck in the city of Sumy, and a family of three in Akhtyrka city.

The ministry indicated that the government has also requested the Ukrainian authorities to inform the state border services of the movement to ensure facilitation at the borders.

Adding that they have evacuated practically all of those who are willing to be evacuated.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to monitor developments in Ukraine especially in regards to Kenyans studying and living in Ukraine. The WhatsApp group “Kenya Evacuation” created on 24th February 2022 with membership of student leaders in Ukraine, Kenyan diplomatic corps in various neighboring countries, and officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nairobi, is still active,” read a section of the statement by Foreign Affairs CS Rachael Omamo.

“Our primary responsibility was to get them out of danger and harm’s way in Ukraine. The Ministry will keep you apprised of any new developments. Should you have any query on the situation kindly contact our Diaspora and Consular Affairs Directorate,” added the statement.