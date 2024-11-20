26 people missing since June 18 protests-KNCHR

The commission has expressed concern over a surge in femicide cases, with 93 cases reported in the last three months

A total of 26 people have been missing since June 18, when the anti-finance bill protests began.

This was revealed Wednesday during a briefing on the State of Human Rights in Kenya for the period from June to November, where the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) also documented 74 cases of enforced disappearances.

The commission also reported 1,376 arbitrary arrests and 610 cases of injuries during the demonstrations.

“These injuries were sustained in the course of the demonstrations and ranged from deep fracture, bullet wounds, soft tissue injuries and inhalation of teargas,” the commission said.

Additionally, 25 security officers were injured by protestors.

Journalists were not spared either, with 24 injured during the protests. “ Several cases of harassment of journalists and the police while in their line of duty were also reported by the Media Council of Kenya” the report states.

The commission has expressed further concern over a surge in femicide cases, with 93 cases reported in the last three months.

More to follow………..