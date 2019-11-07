26 students arrested over exam cheating to be arraigned in court

26 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examination candidates who were arrested Wednesday in Starehe Sub County for suspected exam cheating are set to be arraigned in court Thursday.

This even as Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha warned the candidates against engaging in exam cheating calling on invigilators to be keen on identities of the candidates to prevent imposters from sitting the exam.

The education ministry has issued a stern warning to KCSE examination candidates not to engage in cheating activities.

The 26 who are set to be arraigned in court today are part of 154 private candidates taking their exam at St. Teresa Boys Primary School in Nairobi.

During the arrest, security officers confiscated 35 mobile phones suspected to have been being used to cheat in the examinations, 26 of which have been identified with the owners.

Education CS now wants increased scrutiny in the private examination centres saying they are turning to be cheating hotspots.

Magoha further revealed that police are investigating a case where a teacher attempted to collude with students to cheat.

The CS expressed satisfaction that the entire exercise was going on well and urged all stakeholders to support the government in protecting the interests of the candidates.