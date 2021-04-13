26 succumb as 991 test positive for Covid-19

991 people have tested positive to the disease, from a sample size of 6,417 tested in the last 24 hours pushing the total confirmed positive cases to 147,147.

Kenya’s positivity rate now stands at 15.4% while cumulative tests so far conducted are at 1,571,244.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, out of the new cases 956 are Kenyans while 35 are foreigners with 543 males and 448 females.

The youngest is a seven month-old-infant while the oldest is 99 years.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (34), 10-19 years (43), 20-29 years (116), 30-39 years (235), 40-49 years (214), 50-59 years (161), 60 and above (188).

370 patients have recovered from the disease, 214 from Home Based and Isolation Care while 156 are from various health facilities bringing total recoveries to 99,580.

Unfortunately, 26 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours with one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, 15 within the last one month and 10 being late death reports having occurred on diverse dates and recorded after conducting facility record audits.

This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,394.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (O), 20-29 (O), 30 39 years (2), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (8), 60 years and above (15). Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (47), 10-19 years (18), 20-29 (95), 30-39 years (214), 40-49 years (327), 50-59 years (540), 60 years and above (1,153).

A total of 1,607 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,996 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

239 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 47 of whom are on ventilatory support and 161 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are under observation.

Another 293 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 271 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccination

As of Monday, a total of 526,026 people had been vaccinated with the Astrazeneca vaccine.

From this number 122,984 are Health Workers, 42,343 Security Officers, 76,753 Teachers and 283,946 are other members of the public who include those at 58 years and above.

In terms of Gender 296,724 (56.5%) Males and 229,118 (43.5%) are females. Total doses distributed to the nine regional stores are 999,000.

Balance at the Kitengela Central Vaccines stores is 121, 000.