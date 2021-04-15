26 teachers succumb to covid, all instructors to get vaccinated ahead of school reopening

The government has disclosed that 26 primary school teachers have lost their lives as a result of covid-19. This despite the Teachers Service Commission disclosing that it had done everything possible to protect teachers from the effects of the deadly pathogen.

To cushion its employees, TSC Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia noted that the commission had allowed the more than 15000 teachers aged 58 years and above to work from home. Macharia indicated, however, that majority of them were keen to help the learners and had volunteered to attend to their duties normally to cover for time lost after the schools closed.

“In the Primary subsector, we have lost 15 teachers, 3 deputy headteachers and 8 headteachers to the pandemic.” The TSC CEO remarked during the release of 2020 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination results on Monday.

Ms. Macharia further indicated that the commission had instructed the teachers medical provider to cover all educators against covid-19-related ailments and noted that it has since complied.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



With the covid-19 situation remaining the same, the commission says all teachers must henceforth be vaccinated ahead of school reopening. This includes teachers who are set to proceed to examination marking scheduled to start next week.

“All the examiners who will be traveling for the marking of KCSE next week to ensure that they are vaccinated before their travel to the city and its environs.” Ms. Macharia noted

TSC issued the notice after President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered a directive to the effect that all teachers will take the Covid-19 vaccine irrespective of their age.

The govt further wants all teachers to comply with Covid-19 protocols by particularly getting vaccinated as the best way of pre-empting further negative effects of the pandemic.

The commission has announced that 92,246 teachers have so far been vaccinated against Covid-19. It has also committed to continue working with the Ministry of Health to ensure teachers are safe and sound as they plan to get back to class.

At the same time, the TSC CEO assured the country that the commission has no intention of punishing any teacher who goes beyond the call of duty to help the learners in their studies.