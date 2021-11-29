2,610 police recruits set to graduate in Nairobi

Thousands of police recruits are set to graduate Monday after months of training at the National Police Service Embakasi ‘A’ Campus.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will be Chief Guest to preside over the passing out parade of 2,610 recruits.

“The National Police Service College Embakasi A campus will be having a recruit passing out parade on 29th November, 2021. H.E Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces shall be Chief Guest,” read a statement from the National Police Service.

Family, friends and the public have been barred from attending the event due to Covid-19 regulations set by the Ministry of Health and urged to follow the live proceedings on KBC.

“In compliance with the Ministry of Health regulations on Covid-19, the venue will not be open to the public. However, the event will be beamed live on KBC Channel1,” the statement read.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has already arrived at National Police Service Embakasi ‘A’ Campus for and will lead other top security officials in the country for the 57th Recruits passing out parade