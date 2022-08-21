Cricket: Kenya to host Nepal in bi-lateral series

National Cricket men’s team will face Nepal in a bi-lateral series from the 25th of this month through to the 5th of September here in Nairobi.

The series comprises five T20I matches and three matches in the 50-overs format.

The series will be the first assignment for the Nepal team’s new head coach Manoj Prabhakar, who took over the role recently, following the departure of the previous coach Pubudu Dassanayeke last month.

Dassanayake, resigned from his position and took over as the head coach of the Canada men’s team.

Prabhakar was a bowling all-rounder for India and represented his country in 169 internationals. He has worked as a head coach for three Ranji Trophy teams, and served as bowling coach for Afghanistan in 2016.

Prabhakar’s appointment comes at a pivotal time in Nepal cricket. Nepal are currently placed second from the bottom, with eight wins in 20 matches in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 table.

Kenya is seeking its way back in the world cricket and recently finished fourth in the ICC Men’s challenge league group B,a pathway tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket Kenya is currently trying to give the domestic cricket circuit a facelift by collaborating with broadcast partners and introducing the D20/D10 format competitions, which have been a success in UAE and Oman.