2018 Commonwealth bronze winner Christine Ongare was among the big names that boxers that advanced to the finals of the National Africa boxing trials championship at Kaloleni social hall, Nairobi.

The event entered the second day Friday and will culminate Saturday with the announcement of the final ‘Hit -Squad’ which will represent Kenya at the 2022 African boxing championship scheduled 9th-18th September, Maputo, Mozambique.

Christine Ongare sailed through after overcoming Mary Christine in three rounds of their Minimum 48kg bout.

In another women’s result, Lorna Kusa advanced to the final following a referee’s decision to stop her fight against Friza Auko.

‘’The competition was good she gave me great opposition and I picked something from the fight and hope to make the Kenyan team to Maputo where I hope to win a medal for Kenya. Everyone wants to win’’, Remarked Kusa after the game.

Hit squad head coach Benjamin Musa expressed his satisfaction with the standards of play exhibited by the boxers.

‘’Today being the semi-final day the boxers were really prepared and we have seen a number of national team prospects and by the conclusion of the event am sure we will pick a quality side that will represent the country in the championship’’, Musa quipped.

After the conclusion of the trials Saturday a team of 24 pugilists, 12 male and 12 female across 12 weight categories will be selected ahead of the Maputo championship.

‘’In today’s trials, we are looking for the boxer’s experience and experience too. We expect to do well since Kenya performs well in the continent and we hope they will do well’’, remarked Boxing Federation of Kenya Secretary General David Munuhe.

Munuhe also added that it was prudent for the experienced boxers to search for the continental tickets via the trials.

‘’We saw it wise to bring in the experienced boxers as well and what was insisted is one had to participate to get the chance to represent the country;;, Munuhe added.

A total of 91 boxers took part in the three-day championship.