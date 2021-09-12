269 test positive for Covid-19 as four succumb

Kenya recorded 269 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,872 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 6.9%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 243,725 from a cumulative test of 2,454,663 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 265 are Kenyans while 4 are foreigners with 135 being male while 134 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one-year-old child while the oldest is 101 years.

960 patients have recovered from the disease, 895 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 65 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 232,918 of which 188,946 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 43,972 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 4,906.

A total of 1,600 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 4,032 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 141 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 93 are on ventilatory support, and 34 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 626 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 67 of them being admitted in the general wards. 59 patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 3,090,932 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 36.6% with the majority being males at (56%) while females are at (44%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.04%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 251,342, Aged 58 years and above 244,495, Health Workers 136,906, Teachers 125,185 while Security Officers are at 70,036.