27% of Nairobi County population vaccinated against COVID-19

27% of the Nairobi County population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 even as the rate of vaccination remains low.

Nyeri county is second with 21.3% of the population vaccinated followed by Kiambu with 15.9% and Laikipia with 13.7%.

Other Counties include Taita Taveta 12.8%, Nyandarua 11.9%, Murang’a 11.8%, Uasin Gishu 11.4%, Kirinyaga 10.9%, Kisumu 10.8%, Nakuru 10.5%, Mombasa 10.4%, Kajiado 10.1% and Embu 10.0%.
West Pokot, Turkana, Mandera and Marsabit on the other had have less than 2% of the population fully vaccinated.

As of November 27th 2021, a total of 6,939,559 vaccines had been administered across the country, out of which 4,282,386 were partially vaccinated while 2,657,173 were fully vaccinated.

And on the Covid-19 situation, 11 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from a sample size of 2,463 bringing the positivity rate down to 0.5%.
From the cases, 9 are Kenyans while 2 are foreigners. 7 are females, 4 are males while the youngest is a 19-year-old while the oldest is 81 years.

Nakuru had 3 cases, Murang’a, Wajir and Nairobi 2 each while Trans Nzoia and Kericho had 1 case each.
During the same period, 15 patients were discharged after full recovery, 8 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 7 were from various health facilities in the Country.

A total of 175 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 812 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

5 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 4 of whom are on ventilatory support and 1 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 51 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with all of them being in the general wards.

  

