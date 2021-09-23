317 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,129 tested in the last 24

hours pushing total confirmed positive cases to 247,675.

The positivity rate is now at 5.2% with cumulative tests so far conducted being 2,520,607.

Out of the new cases 301 are Kenyans while 16 are foreigners.

There are 160 males and 157 females with the youngest being a six-day-old infant while the oldest is 99 years.

27 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of June, July, August and September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,045.

177 patients have recovered from the disease with 130 from various health facilities countrywide while 47 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 238,884 of whom 193,058 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,826 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,268 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 2,733 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

96 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 63 of whom are on ventilatory support and 28 on supplemental oxygen. 5 patients are under observation.