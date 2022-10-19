Tanzania national women’s U-17 soccer team ‘Serengeti Girls’ reached quarter finals of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in India after drawing 1-1 with Canada to finish second in group D.

Amanda Marie Allen put Canada into the lead from the spot after 14 minutes but Tanzania pulled level 10 minutes to the breather through Veronica Mapunda.

The two sides couldn’t be separated after the final whistle with Tanzania matching to the last 8 for the first time in their history alongside group winners Japan who defeated France 2-1 in the other group D match.

En route to the quarter finals Tanzania beat France 2-1 and lost 0-4 to Japan.Tanzania will now face Columbia in the quarter final tie slated Saturday 22 October.

Another African side that also sailed through is Nigeria who will play USA on Friday after finishing second in group B won by Germany who play Brazil in the last 8.

Spain will face Japan on Saturday with the winners of the respective quarter final matches advancing to the semi final scheduled on Wednesday October 26th with the finals set for Sunday October 30th.