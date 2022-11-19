FKF PL: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker notch win in season openers

A 53rd-minute goal by Benson Omala was enough to help record Kenyan premier league champions Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 to register the win on match day one of the 2022/23 season which kicked off Saturday, November 19 2022.

Both teams remained goalless after the opening 45 minutes of the entertaining encounter played at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

Gor Mahia a better side in the second period managed to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Omalla’s well taken free kick.

At Ulinzi Complex in Lang’ata Nairobi two goals from Ojo Olaniyi helped AFC Leopards begin their campaign with a resounding 2-0 win against home side Ulinzi Stars. Tusker FC meanwhile beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1