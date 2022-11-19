FKF PL: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Tusker notch win in season openers

ByBernard Okumu
Tags

 

A 53rd-minute goal by Benson Omala was enough to help record Kenyan premier league champions Gor Mahia beat Nzoia Sugar 1-0 to register the win on match day one of the 2022/23 season which kicked off Saturday, November 19 2022.

Both teams remained goalless after the opening 45 minutes of the entertaining encounter played at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

 

Gor Mahia’s George Odhiambo trying to dribble past Nzoia’s defender Moses Mudavadi during their FKF PL match at Nyayo National Stadium,Nairobi on Nov. 19 2022. Pic: courtesy

 

Gor Mahia a better side in the second period managed to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute through Omalla’s well taken free kick.

At Ulinzi Complex in Lang’ata Nairobi  two goals from Ojo Olaniyi helped AFC Leopards begin their campaign with a resounding 2-0 win against home side Ulinzi Stars. Tusker FC meanwhile beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-1

 

 

 

  

Latest posts

Detergent Formula Group wants to sue FIFA over alcohol ban in Qatar

Maxwell Wasike

KBC and Sportpesa set for public viewing of the World Cup on Sunday

Maxwell Wasike

Revenge on the radar for the new Black Stars

Maxwell Wasike

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: