28 more succumb to covid ending another week the virus killed many

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kenya has passed 4,600 and the situation appears far from getting better.

On Saturday, the government announced that 28 more patients succumbed to the disease, a number that was confirmed after facility record audits were conducted.

It has indeed been a tough week for the country given that from Monday to Friday the number of fatalities arising from covid-19 has averaged 32. On Monday, 31 deaths were recorded, 36 each on Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday 35, Friday 31, and another 28 on Saturday.

The latest figures have pushed the cumulative fatalities related to coronavirus in the country to 4,694.

And concern abounds, as the virus is still circulating at very high rates. In the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced that a further 788 people have tested positive for the disease. The number was obtained from a sample size of 6,690 tested in the last 24 hours.

“The positivity rate is now 11.8%. Of the cases, 768 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners. 399 females while 389 are males. The youngest is a 14-day-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe disclosed Saturday

This means the total confirmed positive cases in Kenya are now 234,589 from cumulative tests so far conducted which stand at 2,358,930.

In the data released Saturday, Nairobi, Kiambu, and Nakuru are leading the new infections chart with 163, 96, 73 positive cases respectively.

At that is not all. The number of patients in the hospital as a result of covid remains high. Government records show that a total of 1,959 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,442 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“162 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 114 of whom are on ventilatory support and 37 on supplemental oxygen. 11 patients are under observation.” The Health Ministry said

The ministry indicated that another 765 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 713 of them in general wards and 52 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

The current state of affairs prompting calls for Kenyans to avail themselves for the ongoing vaccination exercise in a bid to slow the covid spread.

The ministry of health puts the number of vaccines administered in the country at 2,726,932 as of Saturday. This, in a population of 47 million people.

“Of these, total first doses are 1,925,446 while second doses are 801,486. The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 41.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%.” The Health CS said