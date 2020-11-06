2,800 mediators trained to address backlog of cases in the Judiciary

Backlog of cases in the Judiciary could soon be a thing of the past following the training of more than 2,800 professional mediators in the Country.

The president of the Mediation Training Institute, East Africa James Mang’erere said the professional mediators will handle court-annexed mediation for litigants wishing to employ alternative dispute resolution mechanism as opposed to going through the conventional judicial process.

Mang’erere was speaking at the Malindi Law Courts on Thursday during a five-day professional mediation training for 42 judicial officers, court clerks, advocates and members of the Malindi High Court Users Committee (CUC) among them representatives of the civil society and Kilifi County Government officials.

The training is being conducted by the mediation training institute in partnership with the Judiciary and the International Law Development Organization (ILDO) and has attracted 42 participants who are set to be accredited into the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators of Kenya.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mang’erere said upon graduation, the 42 participants would, apart from serving in the court annexed mediation programme, be certified as international mediators because this is certified by the International Mediation Institute Netherlands, the Singapore International Mediation Institute.

“Members who qualify here straight away become members of the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators of Kenya. Already 2,800 mediators have graduated from the programmes and are certified to handle cases in mediation,” He said.

He said court annexed mediation was more time saving, less costly and offered a permanent solution to societal problems since in mediation, parties amicably resolve their disputes with the assistance of a third party called a mediator.

“Mediation is a form of alternative dispute resolution processes where a third party comes to assist those negotiating so that they can come up with acceptable solutions to their dispute,” he said.

Mrs. Shillah Mugambi, an advocate and a certified court annex mediator said the implementation stage of the programme in the North Coast region was to be rolled out in June but judicial officers are to be trained first, hence the delay.

She said cases going through court annexed mediation get resolved within 60 days as opposed to those going to the judicial system, some of which take as long as 20 years to resolve and urged Kenyans to take the mediation way in resolving disputes.

A Malindi-based advocate, Mr. Tukero ole Kina, who was a participant in the training, said that 98 percent of cases that are filed in court every year are never resolved, hence the need to embrace mediation.

Malindi Resident Magistrate, Ms Olga Juma Onalo said that despite the judiciary employing judges and magistrates on a yearly basis, the back load of cases has not being solved hence the need for alternative dispute resolution mechanism and mediation.