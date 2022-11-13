28,000 households facing starvation in Siaya, County Commissioner says

Njoka said due to the erratic rainfall, 28,000 households will require relief food support and called on the government and other donors to include the county of relief support programmes.

He was speaking at Rarieda and Ugenya constituencies during relief food distribution that was presided over by the cabinet secretary for Information, communication and the digital economy, Eliud Owalo.

He said that the ongoing short rains that have been pounding the region in the last few days came in late when the crops had withered.

Addressing the occasions, Information and communications CS, Eliud Owalo said the William Ruto led government was willing to work with all leaders to improve the well-being of Kenyans.

Owalo, who was flanked by among others, Ugenya MP, David Ochieng, said that the Kenya Kwanza government will facilitate a major irrigation programme along the Yala swamp in Siaya to boost food security.

The CS further said that the government will facilitate optimum exploitation of the fishing resources by establishing fish processing plants along the lake Victoria beaches.