29 year old terror suspect found with 95 used phones in custody

A joint Multi-Agency Security team in Nairobi has Wednesday arrested a 29-year-old man suspected to be linked to terror activities.

Mohamed Abubakar Hussein during his arrest was found in possession of 95 used Nokia (kabambe) phones.

The Multi-Agency Security team led by the Anti-Terror Police( ATPU) officers said that they have Hussein in custody as he assists with further investigation.

Through the National Police Service Twitter handle, the security agencies said that they had enhanced their security presence across the country.

“We urge the public to share information on any suspicious activities within their areas,” NPS added.

His arrest comes only a day after 7 passengers perished Monday morning in Mandera County after a matatu ran over an explosive device that had been placed on the ground.

The 14-seater Passenger Service Vehicle was traveling from Arabia to Mandera before it hit the Improvised Explosive Device (IED). The attack happened just a few kilometers to the border town of Mandera.

“The incident happened eight kilometers from Mandera town, GSU patrol unit patrolling the road responded quickly,” Rono Bunei, North Eastern Regional Police Commander confirmed.

Authorities believe the attackers ran towards the Somalia border and police are still pursuing them.

Bunei called on residents to cooperate with police and ensure al-Shabaab is flashed out in the North Eastern region.

It is suspected the explosion was set up by al-Shabaab militants who crisscross the porous boundary between Kenya and Somalia to commit crime and then return to their country.

Those who survived the attack sustained serious injuries from the blast. Addressing journalists, Mandera County Referral Hospital Director Abdi Maalim confirmed that four people are currently admitted at the facility.

According to the NPS, one person has since been arrested in connection with the attack and is in custody assisting with investigations.