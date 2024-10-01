291 MPs sign motion to impeach DP Gachagua

291 Members of Parliament have signed the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The motion that was tabled by Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse on Tuesday afternoon lays 10 grounds for DP Gachagua’s ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The MP said he has provided sufficient evidence to support each charge contained in his 57-page motion.

Some of the damning accusations cited are corruption-related, where the DP who is under siege is alleged to have, for the past two years, inexplicably amassed wealth estimated at Ksh5.2 billion which is incompatible with his known legitimate income.

“For the past two years, Rigathi Gachagua has inexplicably amassed Ksh5.2 billion primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering “ reads the motion in partKibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse is set to table an impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The special motion lays 10 grounds for his ouster ranging from gross violations of the constitution and other laws such as the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, the Leadership and Integrity Act and the National Cohesion and Integration Act.

The MP says he has provided sufficient evidence to support each charge contained in his 57-page motion.

Some of the damning accusations cited are corruption-related where the DP who is under siege is alleged to have for the past two years inexplicably amassed wealth estimated at Ksh5.2 billion which is incompatible with his known legitimate income.

“For the past two years His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua has inexplicably amassed Ksh5.2 billion primarily from suspected proceeds of corruption and money laundering “ he read the motion in part.

Another charge levelled against him is gross misconduct over what the MP terms as persistent inflammatory, reckless, inciteful public utterances over the same period.

“ The conduct of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, as depicted in this Motion is unethical, deplorable and reprehensible, is of the Office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya to the extent that it has the potential to plunge the country into ethnic hatred and strife” he argues as he pleads with his colleagues to consider the DPs removal from office.

“Given the matters outlined in the preceding parts of this motion, I humbly urge Parliament to remove His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua from the office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya” he says.

Another charge levelled against him is gross misconduct over what the MP terms as persistent inflammatory, reckless, inciteful public utterances over the same period.

“ The conduct of His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua, as depicted in this Motion is unethical, deplorable and reprehensible, is of the Office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya to the extent that it has the potential to plunge the country into ethnic hatred and strife” he argues as he pleads with his colleagues to consider the DPs removal from office.

“Given the matters outlined in the preceding parts of this motion, I humbly urge Parliament to remove His Excellency Rigathi Gachagua from the office of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya” he says.